Ferdinand Veterinary Clinic, LLC 2022 photo

Debbie Trost, Lee Anne Gabica, Dr. Liz Bolan, Dr. Virgil Frei, Dr. Kim Heezen, Dr. Megan Stutes, Gina Geis and Jessica Schubert. Not pictured: Rachael Frei, Alyssa Frei, Nicole Frei, Kimberly Uptmor and Dereck Arnzen.

 Contributed photo

Serving the area since 1982, Ferdinand Veterinary Clinic specializes in quality, compassionate care for your animals. Small animal services include medicine and surgery, dentistry, wellness exams, ultrasound, x-ray, in house lab work, select exotic animal services, and wellness and prescription diet foods. Large animal services include herd health, vaccines, reproductive services, and nutrition counseling. Equine services include wellness and illness care, dentistry, reproductive services, castrations, and ultrasound.

Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

312 Main Street, Ferdinand ID

Call: 208-962-3300

