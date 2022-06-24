Fred's Body Towing pic

Corey and Michele Cochran (owners); Clancy Slichter and Shawn Mager.

Serving the Camas Prairie for over 60+ years!

  • Complete Auto Body
  • Repair & Painting
  • Frame & Unibody Repair
  • 24-Hour Towing
  • Windshield Repair & Replacement
  • Computer Wheel
  • Alignment

Monday - Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

507 Main Street, Cottonwood

208-962-3171

