Fred's Body Towing pic

Corey and Michele Cochran (owners); Clancy Slichter and Shawn Mager.

Serving the Camas Prairie for 60 plus years.

Offering complete autobody repair and painting services, frame and unibody repairs, computer wheel alignments, windshield and glass replacements, windshield chip repair, 4-wheel drive add-ons, 24 hour towing, and free estimates.

Owned by Corey and Michele Cochran, Fred's Body Shop has been in business at 507 Main, Cottonwood since 1957.

Hours: Monday-Friday - 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Call: 208-962-3171

