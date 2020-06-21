Serving the Camas Prairie for 60 plus years.
Offering complete autobody repair and painting services, frame and unibody repairs, computer wheel alignments, windshield and glass replacements, windshield chip repair, 4-wheel drive add-ons, 24 hour towing, and free estimates.
Owned by Corey and Michele Cochran, Fred's Body Shop has been in business at 507 Main, Cottonwood since 1957.
Hours: Monday-Friday - 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Call: 208-962-3171
