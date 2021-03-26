Fred's Body Shop offers a complete autobody repair and painting service, frame and unibody repair, computer wheel alignments, wind shield and glass replacement, windshield chip repair, 24 HR.
Towing and free estimates. 4-wheel drive add-ons. Fred's Body Shop is owned by Corey and Michele Cochran and has been in business at 507 Main in Cottonwood since 1957.
Business hours are Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phone: 208-962-3171.
