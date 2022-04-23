Founded and headquartered in Kamiah, ID. Established in 1963.

Full-service branches with 24-hour ATMs. You can deposit checks and cash at any of our ATMs!

Services offered:

  • Free checking
  • Free online banking
  • Free online bill pay
  • Free mobile app
  • Free remote deposit
  • Free mobile card freeze

Current outpost locations: Clarkston, Wash.; Colfax, Wash.; Grangeville, Idaho; Lewiston, Idaho.

Loan offices in Lewiston and Hayden:

  • 141 9th Street, Lewiston, ID
  • 8262 N. Government Way, Hayden, ID

Call 877-MY-FNWCU

www.fnwcu.org

