Founded and headquartered in Kamiah, ID. Established in 1963.
Full-service branches with 24-hour ATMs. You can deposit checks and cash at any of our ATMs!
Services offered:
- Free checking
- Free online banking
- Free online bill pay
- Free mobile app
- Free remote deposit
- Free mobile card freeze
Current outpost locations: Clarkston, Wash.; Colfax, Wash.; Grangeville, Idaho; Lewiston, Idaho.
Loan offices in Lewiston and Hayden:
- 141 9th Street, Lewiston, ID
- 8262 N. Government Way, Hayden, ID
Call 877-MY-FNWCU
