G&D Machine

Steve and Graham.

A full service machine shop dedicated to quality in fabricating and repairing parts and machinery. Specializing in repairing and/or fabricating new hydraulic cylinders, drivelines, customized mill work, welding CNC lathe and fabrication. Portable welding and line boring service.

Adjacent to Partsway at 608 North D St. in Grangeville, ID.

Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday as needed.

Call: 208-983-2400

