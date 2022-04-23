Looking for that unique gift? We may have what you’re looking for!
Supporting local vendors to share their homemade products with the community. Everything USA & locally made!
Books, tinctures, herbal soaps, creams, teas, essential oils, pottery, healing stones, crocheted items, handmade jewelry, candles, music coaster, pine needle baskets, Gauls Patriot Colloidal Silver, homemade herbal Elderberry syrups, Mountain Angel herbal supplements and much more!
The quaint little cozy place with the green door at117 West North St., Grangeville, ID. Just four doors down from the bowling alley!
Call 208-507-0560
Thank you for supporting our shop and our wonderful local venders!
