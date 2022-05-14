Gem Chain Bar 2022 photo

Front Row: Wyatt Jackson, Cathy Bostick, Alexander King, Val Gill, Ethan Croston, Scott Gennette, Rickey Townsend. Middle Row: Justin Moore, Payden Crow, Wade Peterson, Chris Schlieper, Josiah Heath, Bill Dobson, Eric Kaschmitter, Josh Swenson, David Toft, Clay Meyers. Top Row:Kim Peterson (owner) Jennifer Enneking, Melisa Kaschmitter, Ethan Pollan, Jeremiah Seaver, Chris Bryant, Ethan Gates.

Inset picture: Conner Barnett, Logan Mitchell, Tommy Kaschmitter, Bryce Forsgren, Wally Jenkins. Not pictured: Idanna Mckague.

 Contributed photos

In business since 1990, Gem Chain Bar manufactures and repairs saw bars. They offer saw chain sales for all types of tree harvesters and processors, harvester saw bars, drive sprockets, chain repair parts, bar tips, and complete rebuilding and repair on all types of saw bars. Gem Chain Bar manufactures new components for the cutting systems on the mechanized tree harvesting equipment. We also manufacture custom measuring wheels and new replacement parts for the timber industry.

Located at 93 Highway 95 North, Gem Chain Bar can be reached by phone, 208-983-0203, or by fax, 208-983-0213. Visit their website, www.gemchainbar.com

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments