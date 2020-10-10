GoBidToday.com

Live and Online Auctions.

Selling:

  • Farm equipment 
  • Ranch equipment 
  • Construction 
  • Logging equipment 
  • Auto 
  • Trucks
  • Guns
  • Estates 
  • Farm land
  • Houses 
  • All types of real estate

Rick Musick - Auctioneer 

Farmer, rancher, and realtor.

Over 40 years experience!

208-284-4793

Rick@MusickLandGroup.com

Earl Musick - Auctioneer 

Realtor.

Over 20+ years of experience!

208-284-4797

Earl@MusickLandGroup.com 

Located: 1235 Hwy 95 North, Grangeville, ID 83530

Mile marker 248 Hwy 95

Call: 208-983-7770

Online: GoBidtoday.com

