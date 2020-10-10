Live and Online Auctions.
Selling:
- Farm equipment
- Ranch equipment
- Construction
- Logging equipment
- Auto
- Trucks
- Guns
- Estates
- Farm land
- Houses
- All types of real estate
Rick Musick - Auctioneer
Farmer, rancher, and realtor.
Over 40 years experience!
208-284-4793
Earl Musick - Auctioneer
Realtor.
Over 20+ years of experience!
208-284-4797
Located: 1235 Hwy 95 North, Grangeville, ID 83530
Mile marker 248 Hwy 95
Call: 208-983-7770
Online: GoBidtoday.com
