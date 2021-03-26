Gortsema Mini Storage/Quality Storage is owned by Arie and Wanda Koole. They have three convenient locations to serve your needs; Gortsema Mini Storage in Grangeville, and Quality Storage in Cottonwood and Kamiah. They have many different sizes that are available now to fit your storage needs.
Call Wanda at 208-983-2881 for rental information.
