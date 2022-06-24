Worship Service: Sunday Mornings 9 a.m. followed by fellowship and Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m.
Pastor Ben Boeckel
515 W. North 2nd St.
Call 208-983-0552
Parsonage: 208-983-2144, pastor@grangevillenazarene.org
Church website: www.grangevillenazarene.org
Church email: office@grangevillenazarene.org
Search Grangeville Nazarene on Facebook
Office hours: Tues.-Thurs. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.