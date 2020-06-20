Grangeville Glass, LLC pic

Kaylianna and Shawn Shaw (owner). (Not pictured: Mark Frei)

Residential and commercial. Free estimates!

Vinyl windows and doors (Lifetime Warranty), replacement glass, and Therma Tru entry doors.

940 N. State St., Grangeville 

Call: 208-983-2526

