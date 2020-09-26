Caring for our greatest generation.
- Comprehensive inpatient or outpatient therapy services
- 24-hours skilled nursing
- Respite care
- Medicare, Medicaid, and Insurance certified
- Spacious private and semi-private rooms that include telephone and TV hook-ups
- Many levels of activities that cater to the needs of our residents
410 E. N. 2nd Street, Grangeville, ID 83530
Call: 208-983-1131
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.