GPD 2021 staff photo

First photo L-R: Officer Jason Brainard, Officer Andy Beene and Sergeant Mike Quinta. Second photo L-R: Officer Paul Orgish, Officer Ryan Brown and Chief Joe Newman.

To serve and protect.

All of us, no matter what - race, creed, gender, citizenship.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments