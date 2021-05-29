Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department 2021 photo

TOP ROW: Matt Seaver, Beth Boehmke, Matt Par, Maclane Smith, John Sangster and Sadie Galloway. 2ND ROW: John Urbahn, Dean Peebler, Mike Tackett, Kerry McCulley, Lane Pilant, Dan Modrell, Mark Decaria, Cody Brown, Tom Jacobs, Andrew Lane, Rick Cochran and John Cline. FRONT ROW: Jared Andrews-Assist. Chief, Bob Mager-Chief, and Brian Perry-Assist Chief. Not pictured: Graydon Galloway.

The City of Grangeville has a volunteer fire department consisting of approximately 20 firefighters who fight both city and rural fire.

Main Street, Grangeville.

