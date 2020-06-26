Fire Department 2020

Top Row: Matt Seaver, Beth Boehmke, Matt Par, Maclane Smith, John Sangster, Sadie Galloway. Middle Roow: John Urban, Dean Peebler, Mike Tackett, Kerry McCulley, Lane Pilant, Dan Modrell, Mark Decaria, Cody Brown, Tom Jacobs, Andrew Lane, Rick Cochran, John Cline. Front Row: Jared Andrew-Assistant Chief, Bob Mager-Chief, Brain Perry-Assistant Chief. Not pictured: Graydon Galloway. 

The City of Grangeville has a volunteer fire department consisting of approximately 20 firefighters who fight both city and rural fire.

Main St., Grangeville, ID

