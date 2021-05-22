Green Acres 2021 photo

Jaize Norman, Dave Dixon, Mike Estrada, Tiff Zimmerman, Tim Seely and Russ Lindsley.

Green Acres Nursery and Feed Supply is locally owned and operated by Russ and Heidi Lindsley and is located right off Hwy. 95 at 125 Green Acres Lane in Grangeville. We offer the highest quality nursery stock, full service feed and animal health, full service landscaping and irrigation, maintenance and winter snow removal. We also offer full service Idaho State certified fertilizer, herbicide and pesticide applications.

208-983-0355

www.lindsleysgreenacres.com

125 Green Acres Ln., Grangeville ID 83530

Store hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; closed Saturday and Sunday.

Find on Facebook.

