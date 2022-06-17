Green Acres Nursery and Feed Supply is locally owned and operated by Russ and Heidi Lindsley and is located right off Hwy. 95 at 125 Green Acres Lane in Grangeville. We offer the highest quality nursery stock, full service feed and animal health, pet supply, full service landscaping and irrigation, maintenance and winter snow removal. We also offer full service Idaho State certified fertilizer, herbicide and pesticide applications.
Contact us at 208-983-0355 or visit our website: www.lindsleysgreenacres.com
Store hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Apr.-Oct.), Closed on Sundays
