Green Acres Nursery & Feed Supply

Green Acres Nursery and Feed Supply is locally owned and operated by Russ and Heidi Lindsley.
We offer the highest quality nursery stock, full-service feed and animal health, full-service landscaping and irrigation, maintenance and winter snow removal.
We also offer full-service Idaho State certified fertilizer, herbicide and pesticide applications.
