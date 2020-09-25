Green Acres photo

Green Acres Nursery & Feed Supply.

Green Acres Nursery & Feed Supply is locally owned and operated by Russ and Heidi Lindsley. We offer the highest quality nursery stock, full service feed and animal health, full service landscaping and irrigation, maintenance and winter snow removal. We also offer full service Idaho State certified fertilizer, herbicide and pesticide applications.

Located right off Hwy 95 at 125 Green Acres Ln., Grangeville ID 83530

Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call: 208-983-0355

Website: www.lindsleysgreenarces.com

Find us on Facebook.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.