Sara Corder, professional dog groomer.

Sara has more than 9 years experience grooming and can meet all your pet’s grooming needs. Grooming by Sara offers full grooming services including breed specific haircuts, bath and brush, nail trims, gland expression & ear cleaning. Open Monday through Friday. Big or small, she grooms them all.

Call: 208-451-4078 for an appointment.

416 N. C Street, Grangeville, ID 83530

Find us on Facebook at GroomingbySara4078

