Sara Corder, professional dog groomer.
Sara has more than 9 years experience grooming and can meet all your pet’s grooming needs. Grooming by Sara offers full grooming services including breed specific haircuts, bath and brush, nail trims, gland expression & ear cleaning. Open Monday through Friday. Big or small, she grooms them all.
Call: 208-451-4078 for an appointment.
416 N. C Street, Grangeville, ID 83530
Find us on Facebook at GroomingbySara4078
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.