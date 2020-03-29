Located right on the beautiful South Fork of the Clearwater.
Offering:
- Bar & Grill
- Grocery
- RV spaces
- RV dump
- Gas, diesel, & propane
- Yurts
- Tent camping
- Laundry
- Showers
2895 Hwy 13 Harpster, ID 83522
Call: 208-983-2312
Find us at: harpsterrvpark.com
Located right on the beautiful South Fork of the Clearwater.
Offering:
2895 Hwy 13 Harpster, ID 83522
Call: 208-983-2312
Find us at: harpsterrvpark.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.