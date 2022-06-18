Dr. James M. Haug, at Haug Chiropractic, had been serving the area since 1989. Services provided include treatment of neck pain, headaches, migraines, whiplash, pain and numbness in the arms and hands, mid backpain, low back pain, sciatica, numbness in the legs and feet, along with Extremity Adjusting (shoulders, elbows, wrists, knees, ankles and feet). Weoffer adjusting by hand as well as instrument adjusting, Electrical Stimulation, Ultra Sound and Intersegmental Traction. We also treat Auto, Work and Sports related injuries. Accepting new patients. We are a preferred provider for Regence, Blue Cross and Medicare.
Hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Tuesday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m.-noon. Call 208-983-2458
113 South A. St., Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.