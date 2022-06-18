Dr. James M. Haug, at Haug Chiropractic, had been serving the area since 1989. Services provided include treatment of neck pain, headaches, migraines, whiplash, pain and numbness in the arms and hands, mid backpain, low back pain, sciatica, numbness in the legs and feet, along with Extremity Adjusting (shoulders, elbows, wrists, knees, ankles and feet). Weoffer adjusting by hand as well as instrument adjusting, Electrical Stimulation, Ultra Sound and Intersegmental Traction. We also treat Auto, Work and Sports related injuries. Accepting new patients. We are a preferred provider for Regence, Blue Cross and Medicare.

Hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Tuesday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m.-noon. Call 208-983-2458

113 South A. St., Grangeville

