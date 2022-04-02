Hells Canyon Diesel 2021 photo

Tyler Rupp (owner) and Brian Adams. Not pictured: Larry.

Minor repairs to major component overhauls on trucks and all types of farming, logging and construction equipment.

Mobile services available:

  • Engine and transmission overhauls
  • Electrical, hydraulic and fuel system troubleshooting and repair
  • Diagnosis of electronic control problems
  • OEM level ford diagnostics
  • Powershift transmission
  • Air conditioning system repair
  • Extensive sources for OEM and aftermarket parts for agricultural and industrial applications
  • Dealer for interstate batteries

617 Cunningham St., Grangeville, ID 83530

Call: 208-983-0445

