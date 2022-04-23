Hells Canyon Pharmacy logo

Hells Canyon Pharmacy.

 Contributed graphic

Custom pharmacy services to fit your needs.

Offering:

  • COVID testing - Curbside convenience, results 15 minutes, processed onsite, book your test online
  • Monthly Med-Sync ED Program Medication Adherence
  • Curbside Delivery/Mail

Offering:

  • No more refill hassles
  • No medication sorting
  • No more medication schedule/time confusion
  • Get a month supply
  • Easily take you meds on the go

Immunizations: Shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, whooping cough and influenza.

COVID Vaccines

  • Available for adults 18+
  • Moderna (available both Clearwater Canyon Pharmacy and Hells Canyon Pharmacy)
  • Janssen (Hells Canyon Pharmacy only)
  • Book your vaccine online

Call 208-743-5515

HellsCanyonPharmacy.com

523 Thain Road, Lewiston

Located in the Orchards on Thain Road, one block south of Burrell Avenue.

