Custom pharmacy services to fit your needs.
Offering:
- COVID testing - Curbside convenience, results 15 minutes, processed onsite, book your test online
- Monthly Med-Sync ED Program Medication Adherence
- Curbside Delivery/Mail
Offering:
- No more refill hassles
- No medication sorting
- No more medication schedule/time confusion
- Get a month supply
- Easily take you meds on the go
Immunizations: Shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, whooping cough and influenza.
COVID Vaccines
- Available for adults 18+
- Moderna (available both Clearwater Canyon Pharmacy and Hells Canyon Pharmacy)
- Janssen (Hells Canyon Pharmacy only)
- Book your vaccine online
Call 208-743-5515
523 Thain Road, Lewiston
Located in the Orchards on Thain Road, one block south of Burrell Avenue.
