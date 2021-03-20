Highland Realty, with over 40 years of service, handles millions of dollars worth of real estate transactions from Dixie to Lewiston, from the Clearwater to the Salmon River, and everywhere in between. Members of the National and Idaho Association of Realtors. With offices in Grangeville and access to the region’s multiple listing service, we can assist you in the buying or selling of homes, bare land/lots, farms and ranches, and commercial, investment, or recreational property. We also specialize in 1031 exchanges.
Call or stop in for professional, friendly service and experience you can trust.
Open Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings and weekends by appointment.
201 W. Main St., Grangeville, ID 83530
Phone: 208-983-2935
Online: www.highlandrealty.net.
Email: roger@highlandrealty.net.
