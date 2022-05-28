Highland Realty.

With over 40 years of service, and with the handling of millions of dollars worth of Real Estate transactions over the years, all the way from Dixie to Lewiston, the Clearwater to the Salmon River, and everywhere in between, we have the experience you need to make an appropriate and knowledgeable decision. With our office centrally located in Grangeville and with access to the regions multiple listing service, our agents can assist you in buying, selling or rent management of homes, bare land/lots, farms and ranches, commercial, investment, or recreational property. We also specialize in 1031 exchanges.
We are long time Members of the National and Idaho Association of Realtors. Call or stop in for professional, friendly service and experience you can trust.
We always have coffee waiting! Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm and evenings/weekends by appointment.
Call 208-983-2935
201 W. Main St., Grangeville, ID 83530
