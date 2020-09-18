Home Grown Quilts

Jody Hoogland, Roy Farmer, Lezlie Moudy and Breezi Kohrman.

2 Locations! 

  • Fabric
  • Classes
  • Yarn 
  • Certified sewing machine sales, service, and repair shop

Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grangeville, ID

207 W, Main St. 

208-983-0254

Lewiston, ID 

2125 14th Ave.  

208-743-0503

Online: homegrownquilts.net 

Email: homegrownquilts@yahoo.com 

Find us on Facebook.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.