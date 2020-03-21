Hometown Auto & Ag, Inc.

L-R: Vic Lustig, John Casey, Scott Cherin, Denise Nuxoll (owner), Kurt Riener, Tad Tidwell, Chase Nuxoll, Whitney Sonnon, Charlene & Lyla Nuxoll.

With more than 125 years combined experience, Hometown Auto and Ag, Inc. offers complete:

  • Auto repairs
  • Truck repairs
  • Tractor parts and repairs
  • Welding
  • Light machine work
  • and More

For a simple oil change to major overhauls on all makes autos, trucks, tractors, foreign and domestic. We specialize in Federated Auto Parts, computer diagnosis, air conditioning service, brakes, mufflers, exhaust work, tuneup, transmissions, differentials, electrical repairs on all automobiles, light trucks, vans including HD trucks and tractors. 

412 South 1st St., Cottonwood, ID

Call: 208-962-5920

For Emergency parts call: 208-962-3504

Hours:

Monday-Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon

