With more than 125 years combined experience, Hometown Auto & Ag, Inc. offers complete auto, truck, tractor parts and repair, welding, and light machine work. For a simple oil change to major overhauls on all makes autos, trucks, tractors, foreign and domestic see us at 412 South 1st Street in Cottonwood. We specialize in Federated Auto Parts, computer diagnosis, air conditioning service, brakes, mufflers, exhaust work, tuneup, transmissions, differentials, electrical repairs on all auto mobiles, light trucks, vans including HD trucks and tractors. We do it all. Call 208-962-5920 for an appointment or stop by and see what we can do for you. Your one stop auto parts and repair in Cottonwood. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Crash results in Cottonwood outage
- ‘Equity is redistribution of resources, and that is socialism’ — Rep. Giddings; Columbus, critical race theory cause for teachers denied funding
- Brake failure ends in vehicle fire, closure
- Grangeville Super 8 named top motel in franchise
- Bryce Whiteman, 36
- Access improved to remote elk habitat at Joseph Plains
- Investigation into fire that destroyed USFS residence
- Annual jet boat race draws a crowd in Riggins
- ATV crash victim extricated Saturday by multi-agency effort
- MVSD levy vote set for May 18; Fiske to arm patrons with facts
Featured Advertisers
Latest News
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 30
-
May 4
-
May 4
-
May 5
-
May 5
-
May 7
-
May 7
-
May 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.