Hometown Auto & Ag, Inc. 2021 photo

L-R: Vic, Kurt, Scott, Chad, Tad and Chase. Not pictured: Denise (owner).

With more than 125 years combined experience, Hometown Auto & Ag, Inc. offers complete auto, truck, tractor parts and repair, welding, and light machine work. For a simple oil change to major overhauls on all makes autos, trucks, tractors, foreign and domestic see us at 412 South 1st Street in Cottonwood. We specialize in Federated Auto Parts, computer diagnosis, air conditioning service, brakes, mufflers, exhaust work, tuneup, transmissions, differentials, electrical repairs on all auto mobiles, light trucks, vans including HD trucks and tractors. We do it all. Call 208-962-5920 for an appointment or stop by and see what we can do for you. Your one stop auto parts and repair in Cottonwood. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday.

