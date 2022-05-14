Hope Center logo
Contributed graphic

Hope Center offers free classes that can help you build healthy relationships, master new parenting skills, and learn ways to manage your money. Plus, they offer free pregnancy testing and pregnancy support. All of their services are free and confidential – and while you take their classes, you are earning baby clothing and gear, gasoline vouchers, and other valuable items.

Call today for an appointment! Walk-ins are welcome, too!

Kamiah Office

208-935-0376

404 Hill Street

Tuesdays 1-5 p.m. and Thursdays 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Grangeville Office

208-983-0093

113 West North Street

Mondays 1-5 p.m. and Wednesday & Friday 1-4 p.m.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments