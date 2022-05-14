Hope Center offers free classes that can help you build healthy relationships, master new parenting skills, and learn ways to manage your money. Plus, they offer free pregnancy testing and pregnancy support. All of their services are free and confidential – and while you take their classes, you are earning baby clothing and gear, gasoline vouchers, and other valuable items.
Call today for an appointment! Walk-ins are welcome, too!
Kamiah Office
208-935-0376
404 Hill Street
Tuesdays 1-5 p.m. and Thursdays 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Grangeville Office
208-983-0093
113 West North Street
Mondays 1-5 p.m. and Wednesday & Friday 1-4 p.m.
