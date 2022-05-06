ICL&P 2022 photo

OPERATIONS CREW: Greg Schumacher, Troy Smith, Jake Robie, Clint Goins, Kenny Geis, Eric York, Dan Bryant.

OFFICE STAFF: Christon Medley, Rita Holman, Max Beach, Michelle Wilson, Sarah Hage.

Serving the rural areas of Idaho and Lewis counties. Your energy cooperative.

1065 Highway 13, Grangeville, ID 83530

Office hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Toll free at 877-212-0424 or call 208-983-1610

