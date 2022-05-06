ICP, Inc. 2022 photo

Don Alm, Clark Lynde, Tanner Maynard, Steve Hooper, Rod Stokes, Kris Bailey, Amy Smith, Megan Peterson.

 Contributed photo

A good price and good service that's competitive! But that's just how neighbors treat neighbors.

No games, no gimmicks and no one-time specials up front that lock you into higher rates down the road! What you pay for a gallon of propane is the final price. Other providers may have add-on fees; a fee for delivery, a hazard fee. Those extras could add an additional 18- to 22-cents per gallon, so to be equal to ICP they have to lower their per-gallon price the same amount.

Tank fees? ICP charges $5 annually for tank rental as long as you use at least a half tank of fuel each year. The others? You’re looking at tank rental charges up to 10 times as much. Just on these fees and rental costs, hooking onto ICP for propane service means a huge savings.

Just being neighborly. We have online bill pay and you can submit tank, percentages at any time.

Toll free 877-215-3855 or at 208-983-0597

