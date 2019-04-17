ICL&P operations crew

Operations crew: Dan Bryant, Chad Hill, Troy Smith, Kenny Geis, Clint Goins, Jake Robie, Greg Schumacher, Eric York.

Idaho County Light and Power is your energy cooperative. It has been consumer owned and operated since 1938.

ICL&P serves the rural areas of Idaho and Lewis counties.

ICL&P office staff

Office staff: Rita Holman, Christon Medley, Max Beach, Michelle Wilson and Tisha Lawrence.

