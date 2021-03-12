Idaho County Republican Committee photo

Idaho County Republican Committee.

We meet every third Tuesday at 6 pm at the Super 8 Motel. All Are Welcome! We support the platform of the Republican Party and the continued freedom of the people of the United States.

Chairman- James Rockwell 208-507-9020
Vice Chairman- Ron Frei  208-983-0482
Secretary- Jenna Boggan 208-451-3253
Treasurer - Bruce Walker 208-983-7201
