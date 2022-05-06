Idaho County Sheriff's Office May 6, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 (L-R photos) PRAIRIE PATROL: Sergeant Mike Chlebowski, Deputy Camron Killmar, Deputy Scott Sumpter, Deputy Colton Cervantes, Deputy Roberto Hernandez, Corporal Philip Graham.KOOSKIA PATROL: Deputy Tyee Graham, Sergeant Craig Hoodman, Deputy Sean Nelson, Deputy Stan Denham, Deputy Ty Smith, Deputy Kevin Harlor, Deputy Noah Duffy, Deputy Josh Compton. Not pictured: Corporal Jason Hicks. Contributed photos (L-R photos) DETENTION: Detention Deputy Jason Brown, Detention Deputy Dallon Fondren, Detention Deputy Kris Long, Detention Corporal Rick Knutson, Detention Corporal Mike Victorino, Detention Deputy Steven Gabor. Not pictured: Detention Lieutenant Tracy Forsgren, Detention Deputy Quinlan Stringfield, Detention Deputy James Parmantier.Dispatch/Office Staff: Monica Walker – Administrative Assistant, Sarah Ogletree - Civil/Driver’s License Clerk, Averie Proctor – Communications Officer, Matt Parr – Communications Officer, Mandee Mignerey – Communications Supervisor, Stephanie Babb – Records Clerk, Jayda Vin- cent – Communications Officer, Christy Raup –Evidence Tech/Supervisor of Driver’s License/Civil, Cassy Paluh – Assistant Communications Supervisor, Hanna Hoodman – Communications Officer, Katelynn Robinson – Communications Officer. Not pictured: Tammy Frost – Civil/Driver’s License Clerk, Cody Killmar – Communications Officer. Contributed photos (L-R photos) ADMINISTRATION: Sergeant Detective Keith Olsen, Sheriff Doug Ulmer, Chief Deputy Brian Hewson, Lieutenant Detective Jerry Johnson.GRANGEVILLE POLICE DEPT: Sergeant Mike Quintal, Officer Jason Brainard, Officer Paul Orgish, Officer Ryan Brown, Chief Joe Newman. Contributed photos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To serve and protect.All of us, no matter what - race, creed, gender, citizenship. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Your support is needed now more than ever Help support your local news Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more. Subscribe today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
