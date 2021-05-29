DETENTION Back row: Detention Deputy Justin Long-more, Detention Deputy Mike Victorino, Detention Deputy Matt Bybee and Detention Deputy Quinlan Stringfield. Front row: Detention Deputy Kennedy Kovara, Detention Lieutenant Tracy Forsgren, Detention Deputy Andy Gehring and Detention Deputy Rick Knuntson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.