Idaho County Title Co., Inc. offers title insurance, loan closing, title search on property, escrow closings, and property profiles. The office is located at 319 W. Main, across from the post office in Grangeville. Office hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For any title questions call 208-983-2662 or 888-660-2662.
