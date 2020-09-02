Idaho County Title Co. staff 2020

Back row: Ericka Troberg, Kim Wood, Brooke Gibson, Carla Bruegeman, Traci Frei, Sarah Musick, Lisa Hazelbaker, Kathy Warford. Front row: Trish Stallsmith, Kathy Green, Paul Eimers, Maria Davis, Kayla Blake.

Idaho County Title Co., Inc. offers title insurance, loan closing, title search on property, escrow closings, and property profiles. 

319 W. Main, across from the post office in Grangeville

Office hours: Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Call: 208-983-2662 or 888-660-2662

