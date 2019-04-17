Everybody is welcome at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center and The Canteen Grill.
The Canteen serves breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Taco Nite is every Thursday starting at 5 p.m. The center is open late on Fridays with happy hour, pool and entertainment.
The Center is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. so drop in for a cup o' joe, cold soda or beer, game of pool or cribbage. Or just come in to sit and visit.
