Support your local Veteran's Center!
- Programs and events for Veterans and the Community
- Flags, accessories and patriotic gear for sale
- Military equipment and uniforms on display
- County and State Veterans Service Office in-house
- Family-friendly
The public is always welcome. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Eat at: The Canteen Grill
Serving great chow, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- $5 Lunch specials
- Tacos on Thursdays
- Cold Beer
- Ice Cream
- Free Coffee
318 East Main, Grangeville, ID
Call: 208-983-9387
Facebook: @idcoveterans
