Public is always welcome! Support you local Vets Center.
- Programs and events for Veterans and the community
- Flags, accessories and patriotic gear for sale
- Military equipment and uniforms on display
- County and State Veterans service office in-house
- Family friendly
318 East Main, Grangeville
Open weekdays 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Call: 208-983-9387
Check out our Facebook page: @idcoveterans, to see upcoming events. Some events include July 2021 - All Vets Recognition Day, and November 2021 - Vets Day Patriot Ball.
