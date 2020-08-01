Beyond high quality. It's the standard of our company.
Idaho Forest Group is the largest private employer in Idaho County. We utilize the best technology available and our state-of-the-art sawmill is one of the most safe, modern and efficient in North America. We pride ourselves on having smart, innovative, topnotch employees who take great pride in their work, are involved in their communities, and care about the local quality of life. We are always looking for talented individuals who are interested in becoming a member of our team. If you are interested in a challenging and rewarding job, please come see us!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.