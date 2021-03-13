Idaho Forest Service is the largest private employer in Idaho County. We utilize the best technology available and our state-of-the-art sawmill is one of the most safe, modern and efficient in North America. We pride ourselves on having smart, innovative, topnotch employees who take great pride in their work, are involved in their communities, and care about the local quality of life. We are always looking for talented individuals who are interested in becoming a member of our team. If you are interested in a challenging and rewarding job, please view our current openings at idfg.com/careers.
Call: 208-983-4740
171 Highway 95 N, Grangeville, ID
Administration: Eric Smith, Laurie Eckert, Sheryl Workman, Megan Bashaw, Tracy Gilmore, Meagan Johnson, Christine Zarnik
Construction: Kevin Dahler, Brian Hunter, Jerry Keeler, Chris Schacher
Boiler/Kilns: Francis Bushaw, Heath Bradford, Andrew Grizzell, Angie Hatke, Mark McColloch, Eddie Miles, Travis Miller, Wyatt Morgan, Gabe Paul, Ty Paul, Matthew Perreault, Darby Selman, Zack Smith, Sam Stamper
Electricians: Brandon Riener, Dave Hake, Scott Bassett, Jason Bryant, Jim DuMars, Rich Thompson, Matt Warren
Filers: Mark Sampson, Paul Baldwin, Shane Banta, Aaron Clark, Skyler Cummins, Brad Fugate, Dan Kaschmitter, Travis Randall, Doug Schroeder, Brian Windsor
Log Yard: Heather Bashaw, Shawn Bowers, Callen Jackson, Dan Lee, Larry Lytle, Jennifer Marek, Carl Olsen, Dave Osburn, Erik Rose, Cameron Smith, Ronnie Thompson, Tim Thompson, Parker Wilhelm, Cody Winkles
Maintenance: Fred Smith, Jerod Layman, Ty Martin, Shawn Sickels, Todd Hudson, Bryan Andrews, Josh Babb, Shannon Baker, Curtis Bryant, Joe Burkenbine, Martin Cervantes, Chendo Cervantes, Jason Charley, Gabe Finley, Matt Fuerstenau, Bryan Gilmore, Tyler Gilmore, Brandon Goeckner, Bradley Granger, Joe Jacks, Ethan Puderbaugh, Carlos Ramires, Wyatt Sherrer, Travis Teats, Cade Whitaker
Maintenance Support: Donnie Keeler, Rachel Kelley, Tony Long, Juan Pereida-Perez, Kent Roberts, Tony Schumacher
Planer Days: Mike Wilsey, John Finley, Mychael Boyd, Tyler Blegen, Jessica Burch, Te-moak Charley, Angela Economen, Shane Glover, Tyler Gortsema, Wilber Mendenhall, John Montgomery, Sara Phillips, Michael Raymond, Velma Trivett, Kaitlyn Trumpour, Jonathan Wilson-Van Houten
Planer Swing: Thomas Farquharson, CJ Smith, Fred Adams, Ted Baeth, Christopher Bair-Kibee, David Baldwin, Steven Evans, Chad Fuller, Amber Gilmore, Kenneth Guyer, Matthew Prewett, Chellaei Minear, Michael Wisdom, David Wright, Justin Yorke, Randall Zierlein
Quality Control: Rick Northrup, Ed Gutzman, Chris Ball, Mike Burch, Michelle Gonzalez, Jonathan Wolfinger, Willie Zarnik
Resource: Mac Lefebvre, Glenn Poxleitner, Mike Schwartz
Security: Necole Taylor, Jackson Babb, Alyssa Beck, Jason Brown, James Cox, Caty DuMars, Robert Mounter, Brieanna Shaffer
Sawmill Days: Ron Hutchins, John Schuster, Bryon Eoff, Andrew Baldwin, Brett Bentley, David Davis, Jerry Early, Justin Erickson, Austin Gortsema, Aaron Laird, Samuel Linabary, Merridy McMillan, Wyatt Nichols, Nathan Norton, Joshua Osborn, Clint Porter, Travis Taphorn, Melvin Teats, Erik Whitcomb, Shawn Wolter, Travis Underwood, Kenny Zalewski
Sawmill Swing: Stephen Wilkes, Rollon Wilson, Dylon Jameson, Barry Kretschmer, Josh Osborn, William Patton, Mason Pride, Justin Staneart, Chris Stump, Dylen Taphorn
Technical Support: Josie Knapp, Justin Strasser, Levi Roberts, Beau Nuxoll, Kade Perrin, Travis Goehring, Casey Wilsey
Truck Shop: Brodie Robinett, Dave Harris, Jakob Layman, Tim Moudy, Philip Norberg, Bill Schacher, Randall Tapia, Mason Taylor
Shipping: Oley Knight, Sam Hagen, Gene Patereau, Ryan Robinson
