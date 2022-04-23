Idaho Forest Group is the largest private employer in Idaho County. We utilize the best technology available and our state-of-the-art sawmill is one of the most safe, modern and efficient in North America. We pride ourselves on having smart, innovative, topnotch employees who take great pride in their work, are involved in their communities, and care about the local quality of life. We are always looking for talented individuals who are interested in becoming a member of our team. If you are interested in a challenging and rewarding job, please view our current openings at idfg.com/careers
171 Highway 95 N, Grangeville
Call 208-983-4740
Technologically Advanced & Employee Enhanced Administration: Eric Smith, Laurie Eckert, Tracy Gilmore, Meagan Johnson, Mickie Nielsen, Sheryl Workman, Christine Zarnik.
Boiler/Kilns: Francis Bushaw, Heath Bradford, Andrew Grizzell, Angie Hatke, Mark McColloch, Eddie Miles, Travis Miller, Wyatt Morgan, Will Patton, Gabe Paul, Ty Paul, Matthew Perreault, Vincent Rose, Darby Selman.
Construction: Kevin Dahler, Brian Hunter, Jerry Keeler, Michael Raymond, Chris Schacher.
Electricians: Brandon Riener, Scott Bassett, Jason Bryant, Jim DuMars, Dave Hake, Ryan Kerley, Sam Linabary, Shane Owens.
Filers: Mark Sampson, Paul Baldwin, Shane Banta, Aaron Clark, Skyler Cummins, Justin Erickson, Brad Fugate, Travis Randall, Brian Windsor, Kenneth Zalewski.
Logistics: Brad Baker, Chris Hagenbuch, Steven Riggle, Dean VonBargen, Dan Wells.
Log Yard: Heather Bashaw, Shawn Bowers, Callen Jackson, Larry Lytle, Carl Olsen, Dave Osburn, Erik Rose, Clint Sickels, Cameron Smith, Ronnie Thompson, Tim Thompson, Dylan VonBargen, Cody Winkles.
Maintenance: Fred Smith, Jerod Layman, Bryan Andrews, Josh Babb, Shannon Baker, Aly Beck, Curtis Bryant, Joe Burkenbine, Chendo Cervantes, Martin Cervantes, Jason Charley, Gabe Finley, Matthew Fuerstenau, Alex Gibson, Bryan Gilmore, Tyler Gilmore, Brad Granger, Brandon Goeckner, Todd Hudson, Joe Jacks, Ty Martin, Kris Niemi, Ethan Puderbaugh, Carlos Ramires, Wyatt Sherrer, Shawn Sickels.
Maintenance Support: Justin Adams, Kent Roberts, Donnie Keeler, Rachel Kelley, Tony Long, Juan Pereida-Perez, Tony Schumacher.
Planer Days: Mike Wilsey, John Finley, Tyler Blegen, Mychael Boyd, Jessica Burch, Te-moak Charley, Shane Glover, Felisha Johnson, Wilbur Mendenhall, John Montgomery, Sara Phillips, Heather Staneart Velma Trivett, Kaitlyn Trumpour, Jonathan Wilson Van Houten.
Planer Swing: Thomas Farquharson, Fred Adams, Ted Baeth, Chris Bair-Kibbee, David Baldwin, Angie Clovis, Steven Evans, Amber Gilmore, Ken Guyer, Brian Larson, Mark Mullikin, Matthew Prewett, CJ Smith, Mike Wisdom, Randy Zierlein.
Quality: Rick Northrup, Chris Ball, Mike Burch, Michelle Gonzalez, Ed Gutzman, Jonathan Wolfinger, Willie Zarnik.
Resource: Mac Lefebvre, Glenn Poxleitner, Mike Schwartz.
Sawmill Days: Ron Hutchins, Bryon Eoff, Andrew Baldwin, Brett Bentley, Jacob Burton, Shauna Calhoun, Austin Gortsema, Jerry Early, Merridy McMillan, Nathan Norton, Mason Pride, Levi Roberts, Zachary Sedgwick, Travis Taphorn, Melvin Teats, Emily Vieira, Rollon Wilson, Brian Williams, Casey Wilsey, Shawn Wolter.
Sawmill Swing: Stephen Wilkes, Rick Cochran, David Davis, Dylon Jameson, Barry Kretschmer, Austin Nelson, Josh Osborn, Justin Staneart, Dylen Taphorn.
Security: Necole Taylor, Chelsey Augir, Jackson Babb, James Cox, Robert Mounter, Brie Shaffer.
Shipping: Oley Knight, Sam Hagen, Gene Patereau, Ryan Robinson.
Technical Support: Justin Strasser, Travis Goehring, Beau Nuxoll, Kade Perrin.
Truck Shop: Brodie Robinett, Dave Harris, Jakob Layman, Tim Moudy, Phil Norberg, Bill Schacher, Randall Tapia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.