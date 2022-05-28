Idaho Land and Home 2022 photo

Lisa Jenner of Idaho Land and Home.

 Contributed picture

Local listing professional. Give me a call for free market analysis!

Lisa Jenner at 208-451-6169 or lisajenner35@gmail.com

Drone photography available!

415 Main Street, Kamiah, ID

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments