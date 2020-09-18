Images Salon offers haircuts, color, weaves, balayage, perms, up-do's and facial waxing, along with manicures, pedicures, shellac polish and nails. We also offer brand name products including Bed Head, Biolage, Big Sexy, Paul Mitchell and Redken.
Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and evenings by appointment
158 E. Main, Grangeville, ID
Call: 208-983-2444
