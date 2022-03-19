Images Salon 2021

Gina Tirado, Mendy Shepherd and Melissa Orgish.

Images Salon offers, haircuts, color, perms and waxing along with pedicures, manicures and gel polish. We carry Biolage, Big Sexy, Pureology and can order most any salon professional product. Hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 pm.

158 E. Main Street, Grangeville, ID

Call: 208-983-2444

