Inland Cellular in Grangeville is your local mobile wireless provider, with the largest selection of mobile in the region and the newest devices from Samsung & Apple. We provide full service solutions for your personal and business needs, from internet connectivity, mobile marketing, website design, to VoIP business phones. We have proudly provided community support to our areas for over 30 years. Visit our new location at 505 W Main St, Ste A.
Open: Monday–Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. or call Pam and Matt at 208-983-0160.
- High speed home & business internet
- In-House Phone Repair
- No contract pre-paid wireless plans
- $40 unlimited everything
- Nationwide mobile service
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.