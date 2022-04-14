Inland Cellular 2022 photo

L-R: Pam Swanstrom and Matt Dame.

 Contributed photo

Inland Cellular in Grangeville is your local mobile wireless provider, with the largest selection of mobile in the region and the newest devices from Samsung & Apple. We provide full service solutions for your personal and business needs, from internet connectivity, mobile marketing, website design, to VoIP business phones. We have proudly provided community support to our areas for over 30 years. Visit our new location at 505 W Main St, Ste A.

Open: Monday–Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. or call Pam and Matt at 208-983-0160.

  • High speed home & business internet
  • In-House Phone Repair
  • No contract pre-paid wireless plans
  • $40 unlimited everything
  • Nationwide mobile service
