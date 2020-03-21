Inland Cellular has proudly been a part of our community and giving back to the areas we serve for 30 years. Local mobile phone provider offering a 4G LTE nationwide network, the newest devices from Apple, Samsung, LG, and a large selection of mobile gear.
We provide full service solutions for your personal and business needs, including prepaid wireless plans, smartphone classes, inhouse repair, and local support. Emerge Technologies, powered by Inland Cellular, offers mobile marketing, web design, smart home and business technologies.
126 E. Main St., Grangeville, ID
Hours:
Monday-Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Call: (Pam or Matt) 208-983-0160
